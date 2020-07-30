Fuller House Season 6: On-Going Show Related Details Here

With Netflix wrapping Fuller House after five seasons up, here would be the controversies in the Full House spin-off during its run.

Here are all the controversies Fuller House was involved with throughout its run. Netflix’s Full House spin-off finished in June 2020 following five seasons, coming to a close with a heartwarming series finale. Like its parent series, it bannered wholesome content that appealed to the overall viewing audience, but it wasn’t without any problems of its own.

Debuting in 2016, Fuller House officially joined the list of old TV shows getting a reboot or a sequel. Fans of the’80s/’90s family-oriented sitcom were ecstatic about the news as it had been confirmed to feature most of the original Full House cast. That said, it was not all smooth sailing for the series. It had to sort through some hurdles that ranged from dealing with the troubled cast and crew members. The offshoot rose over some of those issues as it went along, but was plagued until the very end with other ones.

Five seasons later, Fuller House ended on a happy note with DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) marrying Steve (Scott Weinger), Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), along with Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace). Stephanie and Kimmy decided to move out of the home after the wedding, but at the last minute, they finally opt to remain together and reside under one roof. However, it was somewhat bored by events outside of its control, even its season. Together with the show done, here are some of the controversies.

Fuller House Being Successful In Odense

The sitcom provided fans with a satisfying send-off to its personalities; despite that, many call for Netflix to rekindle Fuller House for season 6. The series did not have the same clamour as it first started. While it was building on an already established land with an after that is solid, there was scepticism about whether it’d be a hit for its services. Before Fuller House, Stamos was working behind-the-scenes to acquire a revival or reunion project going because he has an ownership stake from the original show. In 2008, he was allegedly working on a reunion film, but most of the original Total House cast members were not interested in reprising their roles. He tried again using a prequel premise pitch, which would’ve ideally watch Steve Carell, James Franco, and Tracy Morgan as Danny, Jesse, and Joey throughout their pre-Total House years.

That didn’t go anywhere until serious buzz about Netflix ordering a Full House spin-off began in 2014. It took a second year to be confirmed. There was scepticism about whether it would have the legs to survive several more seasons, particularly given even after it surfaced. Fuller House year 1 leaned a bit too much on the nostalgia, with a great deal of Full House references rather than establishing itself from its parent collection. It was a process for the spin-off to find its footing, and while it had a lot of places for improvement, it got better through the years.

Fuller House Firing Its Showrunner

Soon after the latter half of Fuller House season 3 fell on Netflix, news broke out the showrunner, and founder Jeff Franklin (who is also behind Full House) was fired from the show. A string of complaints about his behaviour motivated this on the sitcom’s set – some. An anonymous letter was delivered to Warner Bros. detailing the executive’s bad behaviour, with it describing him “a suit waiting to happen.” Accusations ranged from being verbally abusive to staffers and making lewd comments about his private sex life from the writers’ room. That said, he has not been accused of sexual harassment, thus far. Franklin also allegedly used to bring women he dated to the set, and supposedly even gave a few of these parts in Fuller House.