FRUITS BASKET SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Latest updates, Story plot expected and much more!

TV Show

FRUITS BASKET SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Latest updates, Story plot

By- Rida Samreen
Fruits Basket anime directed by Yoshihide Ibata began. This adaptation was a more faithful translation of the tone of the original manga and promised to adapt the entire story. Since the manga of Fruits Basket is 23 volumes long, a full adaptation would by necessity take a few years to complete.

RELEASE DATE:

Fruits Basket Season 2 will start airing on Japanese TV on April 6. FUNimation is confirmed to be releasing a simuldub of the anime, and Crunchyroll is expected to stream the subtitled version as it did with Season 1.

TRAILER:

The trailer has been released. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 2.

CAST:

Beyond just meeting new characters, expect to learn a whole lot more about the Sohma curse as a whole. Season 2 ended with family leader Akito talking with Shigure the Dog about how the curse might very well be broken soon. Akito has some seriously intense secrets, both supernatural and psychological, that are going to come to light. Things are going to get dark, which will further distinguish this new anime from the sillier comedic bent of the 2001 series as a faithful adaptation of Natsuki Takaya’s original manga.

FRUITS BASKET SEASON 2

 STORY PLOT:

The story is about a hyper-selfless orphan girl who finds herself moving in with the Sohma family. Certain members of the extended Sohma family live under a curse: when hugged by a member of the opposite sex, they transform into the animals of the Chinese zodiac. Each of the Sohmas has some serious emotional baggage related to the curse, and Tohru takes it upon herself to help them all… though she might be avoiding help for herself.
The two Sohmas Tohru is closest with are the two in her grade in high school, Yuki the Rat and Kyo the Cat. Those familiar with the Chinese zodiac know that the Cat isn’t officially part of the zodiac; according to legend, the Rat tricked the Cat out of attending the banquet with God where the zodiac was decided upon. As such, Yuki and Kyo hate each other’s guts, though Tohru loves both of them and can see how they’re jealous of each other’s strengths.
