Frozen 2 returns to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in two months

The soundtrack to the movie contributes to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in two weeks as a result of this movie’s early arrival to electronic retail and rental providers, in addition to the Disney+ streaming stage.

The former No. 1 record pops with a leap from No. 18 to No. 10 on the record, making 31,000 equal album units at the U.S. at the week ending March 19, based on Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The set has been last at the top 10 on the Jan. 25-dated record, as it ranked at No. 8.

The Billboard 200 chart rankings the most well-known records of the week at the U.S. according to multi-metric intake as measured in equal album components. Units contain record sales, monitor equal albums (TEA) and loading equal albums (SEA). The newest March 28-dated graph, in which Frozen two jumps from No. 18 to No. 10 (and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake holds at No. 1), will probably be submitted in full on Billboard’s site on Tuesday.

At a March 13 announcement, Disney declared Frozen 2’s hastened digital launch — three months earlier than anticipated –“for households during those difficult times.” The digital arrival of the film was warmly adopted by kids and families at self-quarantine owed into the pandemic.