Frozen 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Character Is Presented Here

Frozen 2 was an animated musical fantasy that came out in 2019. The original movie premiered in 2013, and thus fans had high hopes for this movie as well. Peter Del Vecho produced it. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, and Marc E. Smith co-wrote the script.

The film made a box office of 1.450 billion dollars and, according to sources, a net profit of 559 million dollars. It was critically well-received and got a high rating from most critics.

Plot

The plot is set for 3 years in the future of the last one. The people of the kingdom had finally accepted Elsa, and they made her the Queen. She always scared of making the wrong decisions and ultimately wreaking the kingdom.

She lives with her sister Anna who is the complete opposite, is optimistic about everything. Olaf the snowman, Kristoff the ice harvester and Sven his reindeer join the duo sister. One night Elsa hears voices and follows it.

She unintentionally awakens sleeping spirits, which force everyone out of the kingdom. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven embark on a journey to the enchanted forest to learn about the spirits and calm them.

Cast

The old cast returned to work on the new film. Idina Menzel gave voice to Elsa; Kristen Bell was the voice behind Anna. Jonathan Groff was the voice behind Kristoff and Sven and Josh Gad gave voice to Olaf.

Reception

The movie got appreciation all over the world. People were ecstatic to see the characters return to life after 6 years. The box office numbers went through the roof. Frozen 2 became the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Along with that, it became the third highest-grossing film of 2019. It also became the 10th highest-grossing film of all time. The movie got nominations for many awards and even won a few.