Frozen 2 And All Episodes of The Mandalorian Are Missing

The second that Disney fans were waiting for finally happened, as the Disney + service, this week.

From classics like The Little Mermaid to recent blockbusters such as Star Wars, The Last Jedi, the stage is packed with exciting content to suit most ages.

Though the UK version has over 500 movies and TV programs to select from, a few users have discovered that Frozen two and all episodes of The Mandalorian are missing.

There’s a sneaky way that you get this lost content.

A social networking pro based in Cardiff, matt Navarra, has shown that a sneaky workaround.

Disney+ subscribers in the UK:

If you use a VPN and set your location to the US, you can watch Frozen 2, all episodes of The Mandolorian, and more. pic.twitter.com/EUHcVtSAOy — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) March 25, 2020

A VPN is a private network that allows you to create a connection.

Using a VPN, you can spoof your smartphone or the location of the computer, letting you get Disney+ articles as if you were actually in that nation.

Several users that were relieved replied to Mr. Navarra, expressing their delight at the trick.