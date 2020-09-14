Four Shots Please Season 3: Release Date Update And You Need to Know Everything !!

- Advertisement -

Four Shots Please Season 3 is among the most searched terms following the show being a hit in the first and second season. Its first season it premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019. It had been among the top three most-watched Indian Amazon first series in 2019 and its second season premiered in May 2020 this past season. And it was also the most-watched series of the month. So after the fantastic release of the next season, Amazon Prime Video renewed it for four-shot please for season 3.

Four More Shots Please Season 3: Release Date

There’s not any fixed release date for the next season of four more shots. Yes because Amazon Prime Video India and the makers of this series didn’t release an official statement about the release date. Nonetheless, it’s likely that such as the first and second seasons, the next season will be published in summer next season. So get ready for some extra shots in summer.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Four Shots Please is the story of four buddies in a hectic Mumbai life. Yes, this is the narrative of Damini, Anjana, Umang and Sidhi. Four friends who are attempting to live their lives the best they can. Four shots from thick and thin reveal their travel with every hope. And as she isn’t a conservative Indian girl, she goes through numerous ups and downs in her professional and personal life. However, they do not back down from their challenges and drink a shot to observe and drink their despair.