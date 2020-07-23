Four More Shots Please Season 3; Release date,Cast And Expected Plot

Four More Shots Please is the most-watched Amazon Prime web Indian web series. Recently its second season was dropped on April 17, 2020. Season two has a total of ten episodes, each of about thirty minutes.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release date

After surveying the time-lapse between season one and season two of this web television series, we can expect it’s season three to be announced till late 2020 or early 2021. Similarly, season three will likely hit the platform around mid or late 2021 since the rights of the show are with Amazon Prime Videos, so season third will also AIR on this platform exclusively.

Expected Plot for Season 3

In season two audience witnessed Umang explores her freedom after coming out into the world. She decides to take her relationship with superstar women, Samara, into the following level. Still addressing the crumble of her site Damini places in penning a homicide thriller revolving around a choose her attention. Anjana bounces between missing her boyfriend and getting back to her ex-husband. Or making wants to be the husband of someone else. Siddhi opts to pursue a comedy profession to interrupt out her mother’s wing and be independent after wearing her private life. Season 3 will also be a sequel as season 2 was, and it will definitely start from there, where season two ended. Till now, there is no official or leaked information regarding the plot is there.

Expected Cast/Artists for Season 3

Gurbani Judge AKA Bani J will go decrease lower back to essay this feisty health club trainer, Umang Singh’s character. Kriti Kulhari will come back to play the fierce and impartial legal professional and divorced mother, Anjana Manon. At the same time, Sayani Gupta will go lower back to depict Damini Rizvi Roy, the fearless journalist. Maanvi Gagroo will reprise her function as Sidhi Patel.

The coming season may also include Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Jia Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam, Pratiek Bbbar , Simone Singh , Amrita Puri , Sapna Pabbi , Shibani Dandekar , Monica Dogra . Season three will also characteristic some new faces .