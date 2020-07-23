Home TV Show Four More Shots, Please! Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More
By- Rupal Joshi

The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been sensational; it has just become the arrangement from India this previous season. The primary season was among the best three most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019. Year two has set up one more benchmark”, expressed Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

Four More Shots Please is featured by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Furthermore, it stars Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Release Date

The show got a wonderful reaction and turned into the most-watched show from India. This year-as indicated by Aparna Purohit, the head of amazon firsts Amazon Prime Video, India. Along these lines, there is no explanation behind the show not to return. The star cast has likewise declared season 3 to begin creation. The show is relied upon to air in 2021.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Storyline

The marvelous show is of director Rangita Pritish Nandy. And the producer Pritish Nandy. The season two finished with Umang fleeing from the wedding for the opportunity. Domini’s embryo passes on, Anjana gets capture with another lady’s better half and Sidhi’s father bites the dust. The following season will begin from where the last finished. And the ladies will confront more difficulties with adoration life, vocation, and significantly more with their fellowship the main thrust.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Cast

What will be four more shots without four indivisible companions? authoritatively, there is no data about the cast however these four striking women will return to win more hearts.

  • Sayani Gupta( Damini Rizvi Roy), a Fearless Journalist
  • Kirti Kulhari( Anjana Menon), a Fierce, Professional legal advisor, and single parent
  • Maanvi Gagroo(Sidhi Patel), a Stand-up entertainer
  • Gurbani Judge(Umang Singh), a Health-club mentor.
