Four More Shots Please Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Planing About The Show Seeing Here

Four More Shots Please is an Indian web television series based on the story of four unapologetically flawed women and is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story of two women in their 30s and two in their 20s live, love, and make mistakes. Gradually, they find out what makes them strong through their friendship and shots of tequila in a city like Mumbai. Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo are the stars of Four More Shots Please!

Season one of the series was in the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India. Season two became the most-watched Amazon Original Series from India. After the premiere of Season two, Amazon announced the renewal of series for season three.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Official Release Date

The renewal of Four More Shots Please Season 3 was confirmed just after Season 2 premiere. There are no official announcements made yet. But as the work is in progress, sources claim that the sequel is expected to be out in May 2021.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Official Trailer

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast:

Well, Sayani as Damini, Maanvi as Siddhi Patel, Kirti as Anjana Menon, and Bani as Umang Singh are the lead of the show. We will be seeing them in Season 3 too. Other than that, we have Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor, Prateik as Jeh Wadia, Milind Soman as Dr.Aamir Warsi, Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna, Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora, Simone Singh as Sneha Patel, Jiya Lakhiani as Arya Menon and others.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Storyline:

The second season ended with the girls saying “Jeh, Four More Shots Please!” In season three, we will be seeing a whole different level of flawed women. There will be more obstacles the girls will face. They will go through more social challenges in their lives. We might even see ups and downs in their friendship hoping them ending back unitedly.

The producer of Four More Shots Please, Pritish Nandy said, “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force.”