Four More Shots Please season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here !!

Four more shots: Web series lovers can anticipate for its four obturate girls Damini, Siddhi, Anjana, and Umag, to be observed in another third generation of the internet series. This first all-female lead web series was immensely favored. Even though the season that was released on 17th had done remarkably well, the show’s manufacturers have provided us an update regarding the new season 3 of the series.

The Head of Amazon Originals and Amazon Prime India, Aparna Purohit has said that the series Four More Shots has been the most-watched show and had gained its place in high 3 Amazon Originals most-watched series in the year 2019 and year two had made another bar, She said that it had been very good to be associated with the creator of series Pritish Nandy. She’s looking forward to work with them for another pioneer period.

Speaking about another season, Pritish Nandy stated that another season would be full of challenges and cliché for the unapologetic girls. He said that both men and women loved the two-season a lot, and they’re keenly interested in working for another season again with Amazon originals. He explained that the third season would give a kick start.

The next season of Four More Shots will again be showing more issues and different scenarios they face in all facets of their life whether love, career, or any other things but they are, and they will always be educated about their unbreakable friendship and how they are going to stick through thick and thin with each other. Devika Bhagat will soon be returning for another time to write the scripts and story Actor in addition to Director Tannishtha Chatterjee taking her role in directing the third season of the show.

Four More Shots Please season 3 Cast

Talking about the cast, we will again see the same Major cast which was

Sayani Gupta playing the role of Damini Rizvi Roy

Bani J saw as Umang Singh

Kirti Kulhari at the Function of Anjana Menon

Maanvi Gagroo in the Function of Sidhi Patel

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date

Four More Shots Please Season 3 might be expected to be premiered sometime in April 2021. Putting aside its flaws, the internet series has faked to acquire a spot in the pleasure binge-watching class.