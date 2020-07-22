Four More Shots, Please! Season 3: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

Four unapologetically flawed women are winning millions of hearts in India.

Why the little fashionista in me is excited about four more shots please season 3?just read here: https://t.co/EMAhtIae0O https://t.co/SXERNKIf9f — Naveena Sapra (@Naveenasapra) May 28, 2020

“Jeh, four more shots please- To freedom” that’s when a never-ending friendship of four different women started. The show had streamed 2 seasons. The second season aired on April 17, 2020. Both the seasons had 10 thrilling episodes.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Cast

What will be four more shots without four inseparable friends? officially, there is no information about the cast but these four bold ladies will come back to win more hearts.

Sayani Gupta( Damini Rizvi Roy), a Fearless Journalist

Kirti Kulhari( Anjana Menon), a Fierce, Professional lawyer, and single mother

Maanvi Gagroo(Sidhi Patel), a Stand-up comedian

Gurbani Judge(Umang Singh), a Health-club trainer.

These characters are sure to come back and set the stage on fire. Other characters like Milland Soman(Dr. Aamir Warsi), Prateik Babbar(Jeh Wadia), Jiya Lakhiani (Arya Menon), Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna, Simone Singh as Sneha Patel, Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora, Sapna Pabbi as Akanksha Moitra, and there may come a few fresh faces as well.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Release Date

The show received a phenomenal response and became the most-watched show from India this year- according to Aparna Purohit, the head of amazon originals Amazon Prime Video, India. Therefore, there is no reason for the show not to return. The star cast has also announced season 3 to start production. The show is expected to air in 2021.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Storyline