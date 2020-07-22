Home TV Show Four More Shots, Please! Season 3: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer
Four More Shots, Please! Season 3: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Four unapologetically flawed women are winning millions of hearts in India. 
 “Jeh, four more shots please- To freedom” that’s when a never-ending friendship of four different women started. The show had streamed 2 seasons. The second season aired on April 17, 2020. Both the seasons had 10 thrilling episodes.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Cast 

What will be four more shots without four inseparable friends? officially, there is no information about the cast but these four bold ladies will come back to win more hearts. 
Sayani Gupta( Damini Rizvi Roy), a Fearless Journalist 
Kirti Kulhari( Anjana Menon), a Fierce, Professional lawyer, and single mother
Maanvi Gagroo(Sidhi Patel), a Stand-up comedian
Gurbani Judge(Umang Singh), a Health-club trainer.
These characters are sure to come back and set the stage on fire. Other characters like Milland Soman(Dr. Aamir Warsi), Prateik Babbar(Jeh Wadia), Jiya Lakhiani (Arya Menon), Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna, Simone Singh as Sneha Patel, Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora, Sapna Pabbi as Akanksha Moitra, and there may come a few fresh faces as well.

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Release Date

The show received a phenomenal response and became the most-watched show from India this year- according to Aparna Purohit, the head of amazon originals Amazon Prime Video, India. Therefore, there is no reason for the show not to return. The star cast has also announced season 3 to start production. The show is expected to air in 2021.

 

Four More Shots, Please! Season 3 Storyline 

The mind-blowing show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy. The season two ended with Umang running away from the wedding for freedom. Domini’s fetus dies, Anjana gets caught with another woman’s husband and Sidhi’s dad dies. The next season will start from where the last ended and the woman will face more challenges with love life, career, and much more with their friendship the driving force.

Also Read:  THE BLACKLIST SEASON 8: Latest updates on Cast, Air date, Teaser and Story plot expected
Also Read:  Peaky blinders season 5; interesting facts; interesting cast and characters; trailer; release date
