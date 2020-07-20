Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime’s most-watched show of 2020’, season 3 announced See.

Home Technology Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime's most-watched show of 2020’, season...
Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime's most-watched show of 2020', season 3 announced

By- rahul Kumar

The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the series from India this past year. The initial season was among the best 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019, and year two has established yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India. Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Besides, it stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman.

