Floor is Lava Season 2: release date, plot and much more
TV Show

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Floor is Lava:

With Floor’s release is Lava, Netflix brought one of the most prevalent childhood games to reality television. This game show features several teams that have to enter a room and navigate various obstacle courses to reach the exit. The main problem is that the Floor is filled with an orange liquid, so-called Lava, and participant don’t have to touch it. The team that manages to score the most number of points without breaking any rule will win and get a grand cash prize.

The Wacky and delightful series has been brought to us by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal of Haymaker media group season. The audience well-received one for its thoroughly entertaining and ridiculously funny content. Which shows adults clinging to objects as if their lives depend on them.

Floor is Lava Season 2
The Floor is Lava Season 2 :

The Floor is Lava Season one premiered on Netflix on June 19, 2020; all ten episodes were dropped together on the same day. The streaming giant platform Netflix till now not announced the cancellation or release of the next season yet. Though chances are we will witness the show’s renewal, it produces laughing inducing moments by setting up physical challenges in high-stress situations and results in humiliating funny falls. We can expect next season till 2021.

Yogesh Upadhyay

