Floor is Lava Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Episodes of the Series, And Know Everything !!!

Floor Is Lava being a recent strange yet quick success for Netflix, and here are the expectations for what’s in store for the new game show’s future.

At the start of summer, Netflix aimed to bring nostalgia to life in the form of its new show Floor Is Lava. After dropping a 10 episode season on June 19, its popularity was realized fast, with many viewers bingeing the series in no time and being left to wonder how to apply to the show themselves, or if and when a potential second season would become.

Quick success with a reality show has not been unfamiliar territory for Netflix this year. Near the beginning of 2020, the streaming service had two notable releases with The Circle and Love Is Blind, which each was well received and were both renewed for a second and third season within a few months. Given Floor Is Lava’s matching online popularity, a renewal by Netflix for a future season is definitely expected, and should also come within a few months of the show’s release when its ratings can be more closely examined.

When it comes to what time of year a second season would be released, that’s slightly more difficult to judge. A lot of Netflix reality shows manage a season a year, but aren’t consistent with more specific timing. The early summer release seems to serve Floor Is Lava well so far, so a repeat of that would make sense. But Netflix wouldn’t be afraid to move it around to a different season. Still, if a renewal is announced, then a second season being released at some point in 2021 should be expected.

Actual production and filming for Floor Are Lava is obviously not expected to be immediate. However, a game show like this is the type of reality show that could have a quicker turnaround than for example a lot of dating shows. Especially during the pandemic, a show like this would be easier to film than others given each trio’s run on an obstacle course is relatively isolated, and those runs are the whole show. The creation of the sets will be the more time-consuming aspect, and planning for those could hypothetically begin as soon as it’s renewed. So, Floor Is Lava and shows at all similar to it should be among the first reality series to return with a new season on Netflix in 2021.

As for what those sets in new seasons would present to differ themselves from what was seen in the first, there are still many different types of rooms in a house that weren’t used in season 1 and the show could model future obstacle courses by. While contestants have already gone through courses in a kitchen, study, bedroom, basement, and planetarium; that leaves plenty more options. It wouldn’t be surprising to see season 2 have courses designed after a living room, dining room, bathroom, garage, maybe even a backyard to have something more out of the ordinary. Perhaps to also keep from getting stale, the show will mess with the format and goal more in a future batch of episodes. There are routes to go down there given past similar style shows such as Wipeout, and overall there are so many possibilities for courses. That’s part of why the show has further potential to be renewed for not just one more season, but several.

Currently, everything is speculative and this will be updated as official information is released, but there’s a clear reason for these specific speculations. Floor Is Lava has quickly made itself another success for Netflix as more and more original reality shows are being created for the streaming service.