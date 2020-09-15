Home Technology Flipkart to Create 70,000 New Jobs in India
Flipkart to Create 70,000 New Jobs in India

By- Manish Yadav
Flipkart
Flipkart said it would also sign up more than 50,000 Kirana, or little grocery stores, for last-mile delivery.

Walmart’s Flipkart said on Tuesday it would create 70,000 new jobs and use many more as delivery partners and in other functions as it prepares to get a surge in online shopping during the busy Indian festive period.

Flipkart, Amazon’s Indian device and Reliance’s fledgeling e-commerce business are well known for a share of this booming online retail marketplace, which received a large increase in the COVID-19 pandemic as more Indians utilized their tablets to search for groceries and other things.

Flipkart’s “Big Billion Days”, styled on the lines of Amazon’s Prime Day, rakes in its most important earnings for the year. The four- or five-day long sale generally starts around October to tap India’s festive period, which ends with Diwali.

The business said it would also significantly more than 50,000 Kirana, or small grocery stores, for last-mile shipping.

“While generating direct job opportunities across Flipkart’s distribution chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be added indirect jobs created at Flipkart’s seller partner locations and (local corner shops ),” the company said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month, the e-commerce firm launched an online wholesale provider, Flipkart Wholesale, for mom-and-pop stores and other small companies.

Manish Yadav

