FLEABAG SEASON 3: FINAL CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND ALL LATEST UPDATES

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Fleabag season 3 will air on Amazon Prime with new episodes on Friday, May 17. Fleabag‘s journey from a one-woman play in 2013 to the Amazon series. Which she hadn’t initially wanted to continue after the critically acclaimed first season debuted in 2016. Clifford and Gelman both said that they respect the creator’s decision to take time away from the series and will support whatever choice she makes regarding its future. Here’s everything we know about Fleabag Season 3.

WHO ARE THE FINAL CAST MEMBERS?

The majority of the lead cast would return. The main ones are:

  • Waller-Bridge would be back as Fleabag
  • Sian Clifford would return as Fleabag’s sister, Claire
  • Bill Paterson would be back as Fleabag’s dad
  • Olivia Colman as godmother
  • Brett Gelman could return as Martin, Claire’s awful husband

WHAT’S THE STORY PLOT?

Fleabag follows an unnamed woman who is dealing with some particularly strong inner demons when we first meet her. Reeling from the death of her best friend, trying to muddle through fractured relationships with her family, and seeking fulfilment from an endless series of one-night stands, Fleabag does everything she can to numb the pain of her internalized trauma without addressing it. But eventually, life barges in and demands that Fleabag does address it, often leading to both hilarious and heartbreaking results.

WHEN WILL IT RELEASE?

Currently, there are no plans for Fleabag Season 3. It is yet to be confirmed. However, the second we hear anything about Season 3 moving forward, we’ll be sure to update you.

WILL THE TRAILER BE OUT SOON?

Not yet, but assuming the show comes back for the third season we could get a trailer shortly before its release. We may even get a teaser announcing the renewal.

Rida Samreen

