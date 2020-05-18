Fleabag Season 3: Will the hit show return again? Read Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

Fleabag is a series that took the world by storm as it premiered its first year back in 2016. The next season was relatively even way.

Fleabag is a show that everybody is familiar with now. It’s something over a sleeper hit. It researched topics like sexuality, infidelity, and dark humor well. The show bagged numerous awards this season, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who’s also one of the show’s writers). The show won 4 Primetime Emmy awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The series finds it difficult to cope up with the passing of her friend, Boo, and spirals around Fleabag, a woman residing in London who’s free-spirited, but at precisely the same time gets angry occasionally.

The cast of the series

Fleabag played with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Jake played by Agnus Imrie

Belinda played by Kristin Scott Thomas

Fiona’s counselor played with Fiona Shaw

The priest played by Andrew Scott

Boo played by Jenny Rainsford

Bus rodent played by Jamie Demetriou

Bank manager played with Hugh Dennis

Harry played by Hugh Skinner

Martin played with Brett Gelman

Fleabag’s dad played by Bill Paterson

Fleabag’s and Claire played by Olivia Coleman

Claire played by Sian Clifford

What’s going to happen in Season 3?

Even if the show comes back for another Season (which is extremely unlikely since Phoebe has denied any potential ) the audiences may expect to find a different story unfold for the character. The third season (when it happens) will probably concentrate on Fleabag coming to terms with her separation with the priest (played by Andrew Scott).