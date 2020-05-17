Fleabag Season 3: Is The Show Renewed For Next Season? Click Here And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Fans of tragic comedy and comedy-drama aren’t new to the show, Fleabag. The first season of Fleabag aired on 21 and concluded after the release of its next season.

This series relies on the drama of the same name as Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It received many awards.

WHAT IS FLEABAG ABOUT?

Fleabag: About The Series

The series is set in London and revolves around a hot-headed, carefree, and girl called Fleabag. While escaping a tragedy she explores the attractiveness of London. She uses humor and love to cure herself of the tragedy. Everyone away who tries to give her a helping hand is pushed by this young lady.

Will she be able to come in terms with her tragedy?

Fleabag Season 3: Is It Happening?

Rumors that Fleabag is returning for the third season do rounds. Are they true? Is there a Fleabag Season 3? The answer is no. The show came to an end after the next season, and it still stands canceled. Walter-Bridge, the author and chief lead of this series, believed that to Fleabag’s nature and the show, justice has been done after the second season, so there was no point in extending it. The actor who played the role of Claire affirmed the same. She said the finish, which completed it was got by the story, and so a third season is not needed.

Walter-bridge was quoted saying-“Oh dammit, maybe I shouldn’t have waved goodbye’ [However ] it does feel as the story is complete… it will feel right to go out on a top. It doesn’t get higher. It seems like the perfect way to say goodbye.”

Where Can You Watch Fleabag?

Fleabag has an IMDb score of 8.7 and is available on Amazon Prime. Two and season one has a total of 12 episodes.