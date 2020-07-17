Home TV Show FIRE FORCE SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer and Story plot updates...
TV Show

FIRE FORCE SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer and Story plot updates CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

Season 2 of the anime premiered on Friday 3rd July for premium viewers but is set to release on Friday 10th. The international release times and scheduling for Funimation and Crunchyroll viewers have been confusing. At the time of writing, Fire Force season 2 is expected to release at 18:55 (BST) Friday 10th July for free on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

TRAILER: 

the official YouTube account of Funimation released an official trailer video regarding the second installment of Fire Force on May 21st,2020.

CAST:

Here is a list of actors who will be featuring voices in the upcoming season:
  • Kajiwara, Gakuto as Kusakabe, Shinra
  • Shinichi, Mao as Iris
  • Yuuki, Aoi as Kotatsu, Tamaki
  • Kamijou, Saeko as Oze, Maki
  • Kobayashi, Yuusuke as Boyle, Arthur
  • Nakai, Kazuya as Oubi, Akitaru
  • Suzumura, Kenichi as Hinawa, Takehisa
  • Miyano, Mamoru as Shinmon, Benimaru
  • Lynn as Hibana
  • Tsuda, Kenjirou as Joker

FIRE FORCE SEASON 2
🚍Auto-Freak

STORY PLOT:

Fire Force, indeed an original story staged around the lives of people with superhuman strength who go through a series of unprecedented events. the foremost and main reason that the fans are in awe and delight of it is the mind-boggling animation.
Also Read:  ‘Bachelor in Paradise Season 7’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Fantastic beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and All Another Information
Rida Samreen
I'm an author at moscoop.com. I write all latest news updates on series and movies. My hobbies include Baking, Photography and reading. Follow up my articles and give it a read 🙂

Must Read

George R.R. Martin Will Give Game of Thrones Fans a New Ending to the Series

Gaming Rupal Joshi -
Season eight, scene six of Game of Thrones may stand out forever as the most polarizing arrangement finale ever—indeed, much more than The Sopranos...
Read more

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Latest Information For Fans.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Netflix has added various animes to its list. Now they have started to make variations of some of them. As of this moment, two...
Read more

Little Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
The Indian Netflix satire dramatization show dependent on a millennial couple living respectively in Bombay has blended the Indian crowd with its carefree, and...
Read more

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All Latest Details Read Here.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
The fantasy drama TV series American Gods are set for its season 3 at the row. The show is based on a publication of...
Read more

FIRE FORCE SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer and Story plot updates CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

TV Show Rida Samreen -
RELEASE DATE: Season 2 of the anime premiered on Friday 3rd July for premium viewers but is set to release on Friday 10th. The international...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.