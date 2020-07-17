FIRE FORCE SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer and Story plot updates CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

Season 2 of the anime premiered on Friday 3rd July for premium viewers but is set to release on Friday 10th. The international release times and scheduling for Funimation and Crunchyroll viewers have been confusing. At the time of writing, Fire Force season 2 is expected to release at 18:55 (BST) Friday 10th July for free on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

TRAILER:

the official YouTube account of Funimation released an official trailer video regarding the second installment of Fire Force on May 21st,2020.

CAST:

Here is a list of actors who will be featuring voices in the upcoming season:

Kajiwara, Gakuto as Kusakabe, Shinra

Shinichi, Mao as Iris

Yuuki, Aoi as Kotatsu, Tamaki

Kamijou, Saeko as Oze, Maki

Kobayashi, Yuusuke as Boyle, Arthur

Nakai, Kazuya as Oubi, Akitaru

Suzumura, Kenichi as Hinawa, Takehisa

Miyano, Mamoru as Shinmon, Benimaru

Lynn as Hibana

Tsuda, Kenjirou as Joker

STORY PLOT:

Fire Force, indeed an original story staged around the lives of people with superhuman strength who go through a series of unprecedented events. the foremost and main reason that the fans are in awe and delight of it is the mind-boggling animation.