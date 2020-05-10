Home Gaming Final Fantasy VII Remake: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Other Major Updates...
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Other Major Updates Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Final Fantasy is a Japanese science fiction media series created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, produced and owned by Square Enix. The game focuses on a series of fantasy and science fiction role-playing video games.

Plot 

It is set in a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis named Midgar. Here, players watch mercenary Cloud Strife as he and an eco-terrorist organization known as AVALANCHE. They fight a wealthy megacorporation known as Shinra by using the life force of the tons of energy. The simulation blends real-time combat with the elements of strategic play and role play. 

Development 

Final Fantasy VII Square and released in 1997 for the PlayStation console. The development crew includes staff producer and show creator Hironobu Sakaguchi director / co-writer Yoshinori Kitase, artist Yusuke Naora, concept designer Tetsuya Nomura, and author Kazushige Nojima. The game was a critical and commercial success and established the Final Fantasy series as a big franchise. 

Release date/Reception 

The game has been well received for its visuals, gameplay, storyline, music. But, while some reviewers appreciated the updates to the original game, they had mixed feelings about the Remake’s adherence to the original. It is due to major changes occurring in the climax and conclusion, which ends on a cliff-hanger.

It has become one of the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 titles, with more than 3.5 million copies sold. GameSpot’s Tamoor Hussain notes that while Remake is the initial entry in a full re-imagination of the original game. It is rich with specifics that were before unexplored, understands modern narrative goals, and offers fresh viewpoints that sound both important and necessary.

At an orchestral concert devoted to Final Fantasy VII music in Los Angeles, the premiere date, March 3, 2020, announced in a second teaser video the following month. Further specifics about the release revealed at the company’s media conference E3 2019, including many Remake versions.

