Final fantasy 7- Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What You Should Know As A Fan?

Final fantasy7 is a video game, which is very popular & had a good review of it.

This game got 4.5 reviews. It is an action role-playing game which is developed & published square Enix

It released for PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020.

Kitase’s quote from the new FF7R Famitsu Interview: “The new story of Final Fantasy 7 has only just begun.” ??????🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔?????? pic.twitter.com/i9uZun8opS — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 21, 2020

Before this, it had been planned series of games remaking 1997 in PlayStation game final fantasy7.

It is a single-player game. The gameplay combines real-time action with strategic and role-playing elements.

It is released on 10th April 2020.

It was announced at the 2015 electronic entertainment expo( E3), but the rumor of the final fantasy start in 2014.

Square Enix’s stock prices rose to their highest rating since November 2008, and the YouTube release of the reveal trailer garnered over 10 million views in the following two weeks.

At E3 2019, it won three awards at the Game Critics Awards for Best of Show, Best Console Game, and Best Role-Playing Game, as well as the best looking Unreal Engine game at E3 2019 due to growing concerns of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on distribution. This did not apply to downloads, as they were not directly affected by the global supply chain.

The final fantasy7 trailer was launched on 3rd March.

Its trailer was very nice and fantastic, it thought it’s exclusive. It is a nice video game, as a viewer, I like the idea of this game.