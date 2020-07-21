Final Fantasy 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Final Fantasy VII, the seventh installment in the Final Fantasy series, is a role-playing video game originally released in 1997. It was published in Japan by the original developer Square, and in other regions by Sony Computer Entertainments.

Although initially published for PlayStation, it has become available for a wide range of platforms over the years. Now anyone can play it on PC, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One alongside PlayStation, PlayStation Network and PlayStation Classic.

Final Fantasy 7 Plot

The game follows the story of Cloud Strife, a mercenary who hired by AVALANCHE, an eco-terrorist group, to fight Shinra Electric Power Company, a mega-corporation. Later cloud teams up with many other forces to save the planet from Shinra and Cloud’s nemesis Sephiroth. Initially fighting for his own gain, Cloud follows this journey and ends up fighting for a cause, greater than his own.

Final Fantasy 7 Release Date

The worldwide popularity of the Final Fantasy series, and especially Final Fantasy VII, has led to a series of game-remakings. The Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first to released in this remake series. Developed and published by Square Enix, the remake came out on April 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4.

It remains a single-player role-playing game. Set in a dystopian cyberpunk world. But with added elements of real-time action and strategy in the gameplay.

After many years of speculation, Remake got finalized in 2015, with many of the original staff members returning to recreate the massively popular game. They redesigned the characters to match the essence of realism. The original Japanese cast also brought back, remaking the English dub.

Final Fantasy VII Remake mostly follows the plot and storyline of the original game, except some plot additions and changes in the narrative. Moreover, it gave a wider spectrum to the characters and their respective developments.

It has received critical appreciation because of its faithful execution of the original story in a more detailed way that provides more perspectives. The narrative has garnered positive reviews due to the more personal elements in the character arcs. The gameplay also received favorable reviews for the graphics and the elements of strategy coupled with the distinctive fighting styles of the individual characters.

Final Fantasy VII has come a long way since its first appearance in 1997. With the Remake being one of the most appreciated video games of all time. Final Fantasy VII Remake witnessed is one of the biggest launches for PlayStation 4. It is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive game.