Fast and Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Updates Here!!

Fast and Furious series, better known for villains, thriller, automobile racing, its action, and spies, is one of the world movie collection. The series with excellent music excellent cinematic shots and car racing scenes make the viewer curious about its next sequel. So far, the Fast and Furious series is made up of eight components, and now fans are waiting for the next part to release as soon as possible.

Fast and Furious 9: Trailer

The trailer reveals some scientific technologies and skills which you can’t miss!

Fast and Furious 9: Release Date

Fast and Furious nine was scheduled to release on 20th. But because of coronavirus pandemic movie the atres are closed at different areas of the earth. So Universal announced the release date has changed to 2nd April 2021.

Vin Diesel has expressed his grief in his networking manages concerning the delaying of this film due to the pandemic. According to Universal, Fast and Furious, nine will premiere in the UK & US.

Fast and Furious 9: characters and Cast

All most all the characters will be featured in Fast and Furious 9. Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris’Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej Charlize Theron as Cypher along with other members will return to flaunt their versatile actions. Aside from that audience’s favourite Sung Kang enjoying with the character Han are also back.

John Cena, Cardi B Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett are a few new members who’ll star in the film Fast and Furious 9.