Fast And Furious 9: Every single detail available till now is here !!

Fast and Furious 9 will return with adrenaline-fueled excitement. Last year star Vin Diesel on social media sites that he wants to work with this franchise. And wishes that franchise completes a decade. This can be a hint that there will be two more parts in the franchise. The ninth part may be the second last instalment. Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift director Justin Lin is back again as director for the ninth section.

Fast and Furious 9 Release Date :

Following the April 2017 release of Furious’ Fate. It seems we have to wait a few years more for another chapter. Fast and Furious initially set on 10 April 2020 then postponed to 22 May 2020. Now because of pandemic and global lockdown, the movie shifts to next year. Soon it will be interesting to watch struggles for release of the movie in 2021.

All About Fast and Furious 9 :

This time too, we will see the return of our loved characters. A plot that investigates the full competition of Dominic Toretto with his brother played by John Cena. Behind the scenes, things seem like already warming up. Like previous instalments, this part will also full of car actions. Tej’s ride will pay homage to a well conceal background attribute. While Dominic will drive a classic Dodge Charger. He will be driving Acura NSX too. Only that’s all for now ………