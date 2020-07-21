Fast and Furious 9 – As a fan of F9 let’s know about the Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer.

Fast and Furious 9 About the film

(alternatively known as Fast & Furious 9) is an upcoming American action film directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, it will be the 9th main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise and the 10th full-length film released overall. The film is really a tribute to the actor Paul Walker and for the fans who have been awaiting the 9th part of the film.

Fast and Furious 9- Release Date

The original release date for F9 was in 2019. But it postponed a year to May 22, 2020. Apparently at the request of Fast Saga star and producer Vin Diesel. The epidemic of Covid-19 has compelled the film creators to postpone the release date.

Fast and Furious 9- Cast

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors such as Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher). Lucas Black (as Sean Boswell) and Cardi B portrays Leysa; Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been throwing in undisclosed roles.

Fast and Furious 9- Plot

As more information about the plot not disclosed by the officials. But, According to the official synopsis of the film. Dominic Toretto and his team have united their forces to resist the most proficient assassin and high-energy racer. They have met– Dominic brother Jakob.

Fast and Furious 9- Trailer

The epic first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 arrived on January 31 and delivered a couple of huge reveals for fans. First, it turns out that John Cena’s villain Jakob is Dom’s brother. Then the very end of the trailer revealed that, somehow, Han (Sung Kang) is back. How did he survive? We’ll have to wait to find out more.