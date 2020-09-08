Home Movies Fast and Furious 9 : Another Action Comeback In The Franchise !
Fast and Furious 9 : Another Action Comeback In The Franchise !

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Fast and Furious 9 will return with adrenaline-fueled excitement. Last year star Vin Diesel on social media states that he wants ten parts in this franchise. So this may be a hint that the ninth part may be a penultimate instalment. Tokyo Drift director Justin Lin is back again as the director for the ninth instalment. Everyone is eager and desperate to know about the ninth part of the franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 Release Date :

Following the April 2017 release of Furious’ Fate. It seems we have to wait a few more years for another chapter. Fast and Furious initially set to release on 10 April 2020, but the sequel is facing several delays since then. This is mainly due to the Corona pandemic and global lockdown. Now the movie is postponed to 2021. It will be interesting to witness how pandemic further will impact the release date.

 

Details About Fast and Furious 9 :

This time too, we will see the return of our favourite characters. A plot that investigates the competition of Dominic Toretto with his brother, played by John Cena. Behind the scenes, things seem like already heating up. This seems like the previous will be full of car action. Tej’s ride will pay homage to a well conceal background attribute. While Dominic will drive a classic Dodge Charger. Meanwhile, he will be driving Acura NSX too.

Yogesh Upadhyay

