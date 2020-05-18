Fantastic Breasts 3: Cast, Story plot expected, Trailer, Release Date and all the latest information

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

Fantastic Beasts is a fantasy film. David Yates is the director of the movie. This story portrays the harry potter characters and their back story. Furthermore, J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer of the series. It was produced by the Warner Bros Production Company. J.K.Rowling is known for making mysterious plots and scenes. Harry Potter is one of J.K Rowling’s most famous novels and stories. They sure have a huge fandom.

CAST:

The main characters like Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farell, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton will be mainly showing up. Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore. Also, Johnny Dep will play Gellert Grindelwald.

STORY PLOT:

Although we don’t know much about the plot yet we can make sure the third instalment will be a hit. Part three will focus on young Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts. J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer, and part three will be one magical thriller ride for the viewers. You will seem many magical spells and wizards in action.

RELEASE DATE:

Warner Bros announced the release date of the third instalment of Fantastic Beast. The third instalment will release on 12th November 2021. The 4th and 5th parts will also release to complete the story.

TRAILER:

No news or updates on sequel 3 have been announced yet. The trailer should be out in a couple of months.