FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM 3: Main cast, Release date, Trailer updates and everything you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

Warner Bros announced the release date of the third instalment of Fantastic Beast. The third instalment will release on 12th November 2021. The 4th and 5th parts will also release to complete the story.

TRAILER:

No news or updates on sequel 3 have been announced yet. The trailer should be out in a couple of months. Stay tuned on to the moscoop for all the latest information.

CAST:

The film casts celebrities like Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farell, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton will be mainly showing up. A lot of cast from the previous instalment will be seen in the third instalment as well. Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore. Also, Johnny Dep will play Gellert Grindelwald.

STORY PLOT:

We expect part three will focus on young Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts. J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer, and part three will be one magical thriller ride for the viewers. You will seem many magical spells and wizards in action. However, we don’t know much about the plot yet.

