Fantastic beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and All Another Information

- Advertisement -

This spin-off fiction fantasy adventure series, Fantastic Beasts, have become popular all around the world, particularly among the countless Wizarding World fans.

A part of the Wizarding World franchise by J.K Rowling, ahead of the time of Harry Potter, providing a glimpse of Earth to us before Voldemort, Fantastic Beasts is set along with the Harry Potter series!

Fantastic Beasts 3: When is it hitting the theatres?

Fantastic Beasts is said to be a five-movie series out of which two of the movies, have been published. It was scheduled to release on November 20, 2020.

But, it was replaced by the release of Dunes, so now the date of launch on November 12, 2021!

Fantastic Beasts 3: Who has been cast?

Eddie Redmayne will reunite as the protagonist Newt Scamander. We’ll also see Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein.

Johnny Depp as Callum Turner and Gellert Grindelwald as Theseus Scamander while, Ezra Miller will return as Credence Barebone.

Fantastic Beasts 3: What can we expect?

The trailer isn’t out yet. But, the cast and also Rowling’s given us some hints. This installment to the show, based on Rowling’s tweet in 2018, is going to answer many of the questions.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is supposed to be put in the 1930s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. According to the Crimes of Grindelwald, Queenie and Creedence have united Grindelwald’s side when quite shockingly the villain reveals that Creedence is Aurelius Dumbledore. Grindelwald could be lying to manipulate him, or it can be the reality.

Additionally, Rowling has hinted how Lally Hicks (a professor in Ilvermorny) was revealed to get a succinct duration in the second part and”her true glory will be revealed in FB3.”

Constructed from 1926 to 1945, this franchise is presumably going to end with th