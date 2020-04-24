Home TV Show ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Release date, plot And Everything You Need To Know!!
TV Show

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Release date, plot And Everything You Need To Know!!

By- Rahul Kumar
Following the initial sequel to Fantastic Beasts and where to find them’ was released, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next sequel to the show and also the 11th installment from the Wizarding World Series, comprising – 8 films of Harry Potter, Fantastic beasts and where to locate them too as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The show is verified to return to the Box Office and was signed as a member of this contract.

The series consists of J. K. Rowling and created by Warner Bros Pictures and Heyday Films. The cast of the film comprises Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander- a magizoologist and also a part of the Ministry of Magic who’s an introvert by nature; Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski- a cannery worker and aspiring baker who’s by all standards a muggle, or an individual free of magic, who has tangled up with Newt and hauled along for mind-boggling experiences; Johnny Depp- a dark magician with dreams of a single day heading a fresh Wizarding order and a lot more amazing actors and actresses.

 

In a statement on November 4, 2019, The Warner Bros announced the 3rd installation of this amazing Beasts series could be put in Rio De Janeiro and we could anticipate the return of lots of cast members such as Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein). Before this season, the launch date has been pushed back with a year to November 12, 2021, because it’s theorized that the screenplay by J. K. Rowling will experience a few changes after the not so fantastic response obtained by the 2nd installment in the series. Even though Dan Fogler (Jacob) stated that the delay was due to the scale of the movie, and also the writer explained the movie saying’answers would be awarded.’ Well, that makes things interesting and worth the wait.

Rahul Kumar

