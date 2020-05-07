FANTASTIC BEASTS 3: RELEASE DATE DELAY, THEORIES AND PLOT EXPECTED

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

Fantastic Beast is a fantasy film. David Yates is the director of the movie. Furthermore, J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer of the series. It was produced by the Warner Bros Production Company. J.K.Rowling is known for making mysterious plots and scenes.

CAST:

The film casts celebrities like Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farell, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton will be mainly showing up. A lot of cast from the previous instalment will be seen in the third instalment as well. Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore. Also, Johnny Dep will play Gellert Grindelwald.

STORY PLOT:

We expect part three will focus on young Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts. J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer, and part three will be one magical thriller ride for the viewers. You will seem many magical spells and wizards in action. However, we don’t know much about the plot yet.

RELEASE DATE:

Warner Bros announced the release date of the third instalment of Fantastic Beast. The third instalment will release on 12th November 2021. The 4th and 5th parts will also release in order to complete the story.

TRAILER:

No news or updates on sequel 3 have been announced yet. The trailer should be out in a couple of months.