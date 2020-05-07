Home Movies FANTASTIC BEASTS 3: RELEASE DATE DELAY, THEORIES AND PLOT EXPECTED
Movies

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3: RELEASE DATE DELAY, THEORIES AND PLOT EXPECTED

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

 

ABOUT THE MOVIE:

Fantastic Beast is a fantasy film. David Yates is the director of the movie. Furthermore, J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer of the series. It was produced by the Warner Bros Production Company. J.K.Rowling is known for making mysterious plots and scenes.

CAST:

The film casts celebrities like Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farell, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton will be mainly showing up. A lot of cast from the previous instalment will be seen in the third instalment as well. Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore. Also, Johnny Dep will play Gellert Grindelwald.

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3

STORY PLOT:

We expect part three will focus on young Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts. J.K. Rowling is the writer and producer, and part three will be one magical thriller ride for the viewers. You will seem many magical spells and wizards in action. However, we don’t know much about the plot yet.

RELEASE DATE:

Warner Bros announced the release date of the third instalment of Fantastic Beast. The third instalment will release on 12th November 2021. The 4th and 5th parts will also release in order to complete the story.

TRAILER:

No news or updates on sequel 3 have been announced yet. The trailer should be out in a couple of months.

Also Read:  guardians of the galaxy 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Every Seen You Want To See
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Avatar 2: Release Date , Plot Cast And All Other Updates
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date,Cast ,Plot And Other Updates!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Knightfall is a historical though fictional drama television series, which is made by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner and published on History Channel. This...
Read more

Wakfu Season 4; When Will The Show Expects To Return Click Here And Know All the Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The French animated series Wakfu is just one such anime show which was loved by enthusiasts of all age classes. No doubt quality visualizations...
Read more

‘Fantastic Beast 3’ Delaying The Production Because Of Corona Outbreak

Movies Rahul Kumar -
As a prequel to Harry Potter, writer J.K. Rowling verified about 5 installments of the wonderful Beast film collection. That's plotting on the conflict...
Read more

Monster Musume Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Storyline, And Everything

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Dragon Musume Dragon Musume is a series. Okayado is the author and illustrator of the series. Tokuma Shoten published the series in Japan in their...
Read more

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast And Much More

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu series that we had watched. The season was astonishing. And as soon as it was watched by the viewers, they have...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.