fantastic beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Other Updates

By- Raman Kumar
Fantastic Beasts is the prequel to the Harry Potter Films. The first movie earned broad critical appreciation and popularity. The second one was more successful at the box office documents.

The success of the plethora of films has caused the creation of its separate fandom. Members of this fandom would be overzealous when they hear that the shooting of the part has started.

Plot of Fantastic Beasts 3

The franchise revolves around the story of Newt Scamander, the most famous name in the world of magic before Harry Potter.

The journey of the claim to fame, bond and friendship with Albus Dumbledore and his fierce competition with Grindelwald are the backdrop of this narrative.

From the two movies, we saw Grindelwald hatched plans to destroy the muggles. Newt and Dumbledore fought off the danger together with their powerful magical skills. However, being the best dark arts magician of all time, this year might see a duel between two Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

Newt may pursue his journey to find the facts. The movie is expected to be a continuation of the one.

Cast Details of Fantastic Beasts 3

This Movie Truly Has What You Call an “All-Star” Cast. It Has Past Oscar Winners

  • Eddie Redmayne as Newt and Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.
  • Ravishing Johnny Depp stars as Grindelwald.
Cast members will be the same as well.

Release Date of Fantastic Beasts 3

The shooting of the film commenced in 2020. Advertising and production activities will begin around early 2021.

The film might have a 2021 release. Yet Fox Studios have not yet released any official information.

