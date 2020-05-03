Home Movies Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should...
Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should Know!!

By- Rahul Kumar
Fantastic Beasts 3 is anticipated to emerge on 12th November 2021 because of a delay in filming due to change in this script.

It can not be stated that it did not do, although the movie was not a success such as the Harry Potter movies. The sequel introduced the cheapest for the franchise.

What will Fantastic Beasts 3 be about?

Not much is known, but J.K Rowling has hinted that the storyline could be put in Rio De Janeiro throughout the 1930s.

What we understand is that the movie will probably continue the story with Johnny Depp as the villain Gellert Grindelwald – a magician with powers by the events of the film.

Into a version of Albus Dumbledore, we were introduced in the film and find that he’d made a blood pact that was magic.

What will be the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3?

We could expect to visit Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp verified to reprise his role.

Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), and Jude Law (Dumbledore) are also part of the cast.

When will we see the Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer?

We believe the teaser could require a while as the film release is in November the trailer will be published in the first weeks of 2021 to be published.

