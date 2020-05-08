Home Movies Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Are Fan Theories?
Movies

Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Are Fan Theories?

By- Rahul Kumar
Following the popularity of the Harry Potter series, Rowling left her debut with Fantastic Beasts. Fantastic Beasts is a prequel/spin-off of this Harry Potter series that is smash-hit.

Fantastic Beasts is set to comprise five movies within their franchise, similar to Harry Potter’s. Despite Fantastic Beasts and Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald outside, the lovers are anticipating the series’ third film.

The Warner Bros franchise became a smashing success at the box office with the two films making $1.4 billion in sales. And the third film in the series is reportedly back in the director’s chair in the works with David Yates.

Release date

The development of the movie has been halted for Fantastic Beasts 3. Hollywood also suspended the releases of many major films such as The Batman, Mission Impossible 7, Avatar, and several more in the face of the turmoil created by the pandemic. The same fate has also met with Fantastic Beasts 3.

The filming was commencing this summer, but there are some delays. The final release date has been announced by Warner Bros as 12 November 2021. But with production halted, it’s going to be fascinating to see if the producers can hold to schedule!

Plot

The film had brought the world of wizarding ahead by putting the plot back in time when it all started. We’re going to see a young Dumbledore spending time at Hogwarts coming up with a blueprint for beating Gellert Grindelwald.

The previous part saw Leta LeStrange sacrificing herself to help Newt flee Grindelwald and the others.

The main subject of the third film will be Dumbledore.’ Fantastic Beasts 3’is’ larger than the first two movies.

If the deadline is involving 1926-1945, we can get to watch Hagrid and Tom Riddle since they started studying at Hogwarts in this season. Another thing is that the background of Nagini and also what character Professor Eulalie will perform as the narrative progresses.

However, the focus is on Dumbledore breaking his blood pact up with Grindelwald in 1945 to have a duel with him.

It is going to turn into a sign of literature. Grindelwald revealed that the title of Credence. Credence is Aurelius Dumbledore, nephew of Albus Dumbledore.

Rahul Kumar

