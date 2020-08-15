Fantastic Beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and other details you must know !!

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beast hasn’t been a great franchise like Harry Potter. But Warner Bros want to take it further and add some new instalments. The last part Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has a game-changing finale. And now fans are eagerly waiting for the third movie.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date :

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them 3 is the title of the third instalment. But nothing much about the film is clear till now. Neither Warner Bros nor the other members are revealing anything about the release. But as reports and source information says, the movie is set on 12 November 2021. As Dunes to release earlier in the slot. But in these pandemic conditions, nothing is permanent or sure. Till now, just wait and watch.

Expectations for Plot of Part 3 :

All the fantastic Beasts movies are set in different parts of the World. The first two parts are from New York and Paris. Although JK Rowling set a clue that Rio de Janerio may be the place this time. The movie has a plot of the 1930s and will pick up from the previous part’s end. There will be Harry Potter references too, as Dumbledore makes efforts to break the blood pact.

A true friend encourages you to be uniquely you. pic.twitter.com/xzL4vYqk87 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) August 12, 2020

Cast that may reprise their Roles :

Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Aliso Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jude Law.