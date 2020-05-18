Home Movies Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To...
Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know!!

By- Rahul Kumar
Fantastic Beasts is Your Harry Potter Franchise Prequel and Spin-off. The movie is Rowling’s debut as a screenwriter.

The film is made by J.K. Rowling and Franchise’s first attribute”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” published November 10, 2016. The movie has become the 8th movie.

Let us find out of the information and updates we will need to know before viewing the string’ Season 3.

About the show: Fantastic Beasts 3

The plot revolves around a wizard explorer with a briefcase, but not just an ordinary case. He exits at New York City where his case gets put in the wrong place.

The case was the magic case that had its expandable universe and had numerous monsters living in it. These fantastic beasts, however, flee the briefcase and begin wandering in the land of muggles.

Who will appear in Season 3: Fantastic Beasts 3

The film stars Eddie Redmayne in Newt Scamander’s role, Katherine Waterston in Tina Goldstein’s role, Dan Fogler in Jacob Kowalski’s role, along with Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, and Colin Farrell.

When is the Release Date for Season 3: Fantastic Beasts 3

The franchise’s second film”Fantastic Beasts: The Grindelwald Murders” took on the box office on November 16th, 2018.

Also Read:  Pirate of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast ,Storyline and All Detials

The lovers had enjoyed the film. Much like the third installment of the franchise, the job remains unknown. The movie will commence according to the reports. This may begin because of the pandemic, however, there isn’t any such delay news as of this moment. The movie might seem in November 2021.

Also Read:  Fantastic Beasts 3 Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything We Know So Far
