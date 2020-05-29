Fantastic Beasts 3: name, cast, release date overall plot

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beast and Where to find them3:

Yeh! The above mentioned is the name of the coming part of the fantastic Beast series. Warner Bros issued an official release date in late April 2019. Currently scheduled to stream on November 12, 2021 production on Fantastic beast 3 is initially delayed.

Dan Fogler said filming is delayed because the third movie is bigger than the first two combine parts. So this giant needs more preparations J.k Rowling is said to be reworking on the script right now to try something new.

What going to be the basic plot?:

When a fan asked Rowling to describe the third part in three words she replied ‘ Answers are given’. Since this is the third part of five planned parts of Fantastic beast series, we know not everything will be wrapped up in Fantastic beasts 3. But some logic applied, first part in New York of 1926, the second part in Paris of 1927, Fogler revealed that they had been going to Brazil for part of the third movie.

In late 2018 J.k Rowling made her Twitter header a photo of Rio de Janeiro, in what seen as a big clue on what’s to come. She also hints at seeing more of a professor from the Iivermorny School of Witchcraft and wizardry. The North American school of magic so we have to include U.S.school as a potential location.

Direction and production:

Though the production was initially slow David Yates appears to be continuing with the franchise of Fantastic Beasts. He started in J.K Rowling’s magical world with Harry potter. He returned to direct the first two Potter prequel movies in Fantastic beasts series. And looks like he will be in the direction of the third party.

