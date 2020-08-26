Home Movies Fantastic Beasts 3: Expected Release Date Update, And You Need to Know...
Fantastic Beasts 3: Expected Release Date Update, And You Need to Know Everything !!!

Fantastic Beasts is a collection of five movies that include a series of events that occurred much before Harry Potter. It is set in an era which shows us young Albus Dumbledore, the emergence of Hogwarts, centering around Newt Scamander, a British magic zoologist.

And where to find them was dropped off in November 2016 and the audience was thrilled to watch it in the theaters. Likewise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released in November 2018 and continued the legacy of the Magical world. But the audience did not quite like the second installment and it faced a huge loss in the box office, something which Warner Bros. had not expected.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Release date

The third movie was expected to follow the two-year gap pattern, implying that it would be released in November 2020. But then came the global pandemic which, like many other projects, delayed it till November 2021. Shooting will start in Spring 2020 and the movie has been decided to release on November 12, 2021.

Warner Bros has not yet revealed the title of the third installment of Fantastic Beasts. As Warner Bros stated, the audience has been kept to guess the title until they reveal.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Casting members

We can expect to have the regular team back on the sets for the third part, except for those who died.

Among, others we have Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski. We can also expect Alison Sudol to be back as Queenie Goldstein as well as Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

Johnny Depp has stated that he will return as Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts 3 plot

The third part is expected to set the story of young Dumbledore and the actions of Hogwarts in its early days.

JK Rowling had earlier stated that the full series of the five films will cover nineteen years of the history of the Wizarding World, the last one being set in 1945. It is the same year in which Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald and took the Elder Wand. That year also marked the graduation of Tom Riddle from Hogwarts.

The fifth movie would be featuring the climactic battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, former best friends. Credence could also be playing an important role in their story, especially if the notion that Dumbledore’s sister Ariana was yet another Obscurial is true.

