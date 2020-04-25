Home Movies Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And The Best Fan...
Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And The Best Fan Theory Over Internet

By- Raman Kumar
After the release of Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes, fans happen to be earnest in their wait. This film will be the third instalment in the wonderful Beasts series and the eleventh in the Wizarding franchise which was kickstarted from the Harry Potter movies.

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 RELEASE DATE

Wizarding World had declared it 2019, in which creation of the third film was scheduled to occur in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Spring 2020. However, production for its unnamed third film was put on the back burner for today and postponed till further notice due to the worldwide pandemic.

A cast member, Dan Fogler, that performs with Jacob Kowalski in the series confirmed that filming is on hold for today but reassured the audience once it is safe that manufacturing would start. As of now, however, the film is still set on record to get a release on November 12, 2021.

Fantastic Beasts 3

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 CAST DETAILS:

We can surely expect the return of main cast members like Eddie Redmayne who plays Newt Scamander, Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

ALL ABOUT FANTASTIC BEASTS 3

Dan Fogler is set to return on the set amid filming delay, revealing tidbits and juicy details about the script, fantastic character expansion, and a war that was huge ahead in the movie as fans tease. No trailer was official however this movie will centre around Castelobruxo, the Wizarding School the filming location confirmed to be in Brazil.

FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 FAN THEORIES

One of the numerous fan theories across the world wide web is that we may expect battle scenes and the film will hope that we know occurs between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, played by Jude Law and Johnny Depp respectively.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

