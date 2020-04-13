Home Movies Harry Potter Playing Two Major Characters in "Fantastic Beasts 3"!
Harry Potter Playing Two Major Characters in "Fantastic Beasts 3"!

By- Raman Kumar
Well, we all know that Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts are linked with one another. Both movies have known as two towers in the wizardry world of JK Rowling. And we assure you that a considerably will be added by Rowling’s before the show gets over. JK Rowling has tied the movies in a manner in which the film will feel in their manners for nature. Some personalities out of you will reappear in another, and a few aspects of Harry Potter have some ancestors pop up in “Fantastic Beasts” series. In those figures, the most fascinating thing is that they tie the knot which will not be immediately visible to the Potter fans.

Albus Dumbledore:

Let’s start with Dumbledore who will appear as Harry Potter at Fantastic Beasts season 3‘s part. Fans are enthusiastic about the well-known Hogwarts teacher of those. We understood the Dumbledore. But in Great Beasts, we will find dashing Jude Law the young Dumbledore. He’ll reconnect with the former Hogwarts student Newt Scamander to assist to bring the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald. However, Dumbledore asserts he will not go against his former friend who ends up as his enemy. Is this echo of their most romantic relationship? We will find it in season 3.

Fantastic Beasts 3

The Return Of Grindelwald:

Let’s not forget about the Grindelwald who seemed in Harry Potter and the hallows. Johnny Deep will perform Grindelwald. He wants to stir up the war involving the magicians and the muggles. He’s the principal antagonist of the amazing Beasts series. If we combine the background between Grindelwald and the Dumbledore, this will establish as the explicit link between these two franchises.

Other Characters From The Harry Potter. 

Along with Grindelwald and Dumbledore, besides, there are few characters from Harry Potter which will appear in Fantastic Beasts season 3. Professor McGonagall, James Newton Howard’s score, Nagini, Leta Lestrange are few characters from HP series which will show up in Fantastic Beasts season 3.



