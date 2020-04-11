Fantastic Beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and You Know That What’s Going On In This Series ?

- Advertisement -

Two Harry Potter characters might be showing up in the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel.

It is being reported that “Robbie Coltrane” could return as Rubeus Hagrid from the prequel and that “Warner Bros” is considering Eddie Redmayne calls to bring a character back from the Wizarding World franchise.

This could occur remains to be seen, but considering the “amazing Beasts series” is set in the world, it would be no stretch.

Should the inclusion happen, it would induce some Harry Potter fans who did not bother with the two Fantastic Beasts films to go and watch the one.

The calibre of the two entries did not dispel this notion with coming anywhere near matching the critical or “business adulation” that greeted Harry and the gang’s adventures. The Crimes of Grindelwald became both the lowest-earning and worst-reviewed Potter-related film nonetheless, and now we have heard that to revive the flagging franchise, “Warner Bros.” is set to tie it even closer to the first eight movies to appease disenchanted lovers.

According to our sources — the very same ones that informed us the Guardians of the Galaxy will cameo in Thor: “Love and Thunder,” which an Aladdin sequel is in the works — the studio are all keen to give Eddie Redmayne his desire and might have Hagrid appear in Fantastic Beasts 3. But they are also looking into including a young Tom Riddle at the next instalment too. The way they’d factor in stays unclear, but we are told that Warner Bros. is intent on including “more popular characters” from the franchise.

Of course, just how Fantastic Beasts 3 plays will probably be a critical moment that could make or break the whole series, therefore it is not surprising that they’d wish to play the Harry Potter relations as much as you can. But whether they’ll have the ability to fit all of them into the “narrative organically” and in a means that makes sense remains to be seen.