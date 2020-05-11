Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date Delayed? And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

If its J.K Rowling, you know that it’s going to be amazing. After the tremendous success of Harry Potter, Rowling has left her screenwriting debut with Fantastic Beasts and where to see them. Fantastic Beasts is a prequel/spin-off to the smash hit Harry Potter series.

Just as per Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts is all set to feature 5 films in its own franchise. With Fantastic Beasts and Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes Of Grindelwald out today, the fans are all looking forward to the next film in the series.

The Warner Bros franchise was a smash hit with the two films doing a business of $1.4 billion in the box office. Along with the next film in the franchise is in the works together with David Yates back from the manager’s seat.

Has Fantastic Beasts 3 Been Delayed?

Yes, the production for Beasts 3 has been halted. In the wake of the chaos caused by the pandemic, Hollywood has halted the productions of many significant projects such as The Batman, Mission Impossible 7, Avatar, and a lot more. Fantastic Beasts 3 also has met the exact same fate. The filming has now been postponed and was expected to begin this summer.

Things To Expect From Fantastic Beasts 3?

Fans have found a new favorite in Newt Scamander, the c. The film franchise depicts a time before Harry Potter with major characters like Albus Dumbledore and Aurelius Dumbledore in the spotlight.

The film has taken the world forward at which it all began, by accepting the story back in time. We will see a young Dumbledore spending time in Hogwarts to come with a plan to overcome Gellert Grindelwald. The previous part saw Leta LeStrange committing herself to help Newt and others escape from Grindelwald. Dumbledore will be the prime focus of the film.

As the timeline is put between 1926-1945, we might get to see Hagrid and Tom Riddle because it was the season they both started studying at Hogwarts. Another thing to look forward to will be Nagini’s backstory and what character Professor Eulalie is going to need to play as the narrative goes forward.

Nevertheless, the spotlight will be on Dumbledore breaking his blood pact up to have a duel with him. This will turn into a mark in history for all future generations. Grindelwald has shown Credence’s individuality. Credence is Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus Dumbledore’s brother.

Who Will Return?

Leta Lestrange (played with Zoe Kravitz) has fulfilled with her passing and hence will not be returning to the next part. This is how the cast stands up to now:

Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina Picquery

Samantha Morton as Mary Lou Barebone

Jon Voight as Henry Shaw

Jenn Murray as Chastity

Gemma Chan as Madam Ya Zhou

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Ezra Miller as Credence Barbone/Aurelius Dumbledore

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Katherine Waterston as Porpentine Goldstein

Release Date

Warner Bros has established the official Release date as November 12, 2021. However, with the production stopped, it will interesting to see whether the manufacturers can keep on the program!

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Fantastic Beasts two: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is now flowing on Netflix and Amazon Prime.