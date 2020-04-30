Home Movies "Fantastic Beasts 3": Introducing Harry Potter Characters And Lot More Updates
"Fantastic Beasts 3": Introducing Harry Potter Characters And Lot More Updates

By- Raman Kumar
Fantastic Beasts” And Where To Find Them’ is a 2016 fantasy movie based on the book of the identical name. The movie, A combined American and British production is also a prequel of the Harry Potter series along with a spin-off. It was created and composed by J.K Rowling within her screenwriting debut. The film bagged awards and numerous nominations. It’s the first movie in Wizarding World. The award was bagged by the franchise. In 2018, called Beasts: Grindelwald’s offences were published by the next movie in the franchise. The film centred on his reign along with Grindelwald.

The franchise has introduced personalities and the concepts of Harry Potter. Like the Amazing Beasts: Patches of Grindelwald introduced a version of Dumbledore. Guides Newt to conquer Grindelwald’s forces because he can’t go toe to toe with all the magicians. The film introduced the background between Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts 3

What’s Next?

Fantastic Beasts is set to go back with their part in 2021 on the huge screen. The movie’s name is not yet been disclosed. Things have been introduced and known by the franchise such as the Hogwarts Wizarding School, in Harry Potter. With Newt being among his mentors in Hogwarts, the movie portrayed the connection of Dumbledore. The movie is rumoured to get references and characters in the Harry Potter franchise.

The movie might have characters from Harry Potter. The story becomes interesting that which occurs to Grindelwald and as the part will concentrate more on the last of Dumbledore. Are not shown. Can this conflict is won by Grindelwald? Can Newt triumph with his Beasts in his travel? All queries will be replied with the movie in this franchise!

