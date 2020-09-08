Home Movies Fantastic Beast 3 : Cast, Plot, Expected Release Date, And Everything Latest...
Fantastic Beast 3 : Cast, Plot, Expected Release Date, And Everything Latest You Need to Know !!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Fantastic Beast hasn’t been a successful franchise as Harry potter, but Warner Bros want to take it further. The last season Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald has a game-changing finale. And fans are now waiting for the third movie and are quite desperate for the sequel.

Fantastic Beast 3 Release Date :

Nothing much about the film is confirmed. Neither Warner Bros nor productions are revealing anything. But reports are that the release is postponed to 12 November 2021. Because Dunes has to release earlier and has a place before it on the calendar. But in this pandemic situation, nothing is permanent. So just wait and hope for soon arrival of some news.

Fantastic Beast 3 Plot

All five Fantastic Beasts movies are set in different parts of the world. The first two parts are from New York and Paris. Although JK Rowling set a clue that Rio de Janeiro can be the place of plot this time. The new sequel will have a phase of 1930s and will pick up from the previous ending. So there will be Harry Potter references too as Dumbledore makes an effort to break blood pact. And not to fight Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beast 3 Cast

Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterstone, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner.

 

