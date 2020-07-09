Extracurricular Season 2:Release date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Some New Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

The craze in the world today, for play, is insanely high. They’ve attracted attention due to their fashion, style, and culture, all around the world. Korean Dramas flow on multiple online platforms in various languages. This is one reason for its immense popularity.

One Korean drama has made its way. Extracurricular is a crime genre adolescent drama. The story is based on a boy that turns to heinous offences for money.

It is a series. But it has managed to garner a fan following. Are fans excited about the future of the series? Are you among those fans? Can you seek answers for what might be your favourite K- Drama? Well, let’s dive in and find out!

Cast: Extracurricular Season 2

Park Hyuk Kwon as Cho Jin Woo

Charm Da Bi as TBA

Park Joo Hyun as Bae Gyu Ri

Nam Yoon Soo as Gi Tae

Kim Dong Hee as Oh Ji Soo

Choi Min Soo as Lee Wang Chul

Jung Da Bin as Seo Min-Hee

Kim Yeo Jin as Lee Hae Kyung

I am Ki Hong as Dae Yeol

Extracurricular Season 2 Plot: What’s relied on to happen this time?

The narrative of Extracurriculars rotates around a lot of understudies who get involved in wrongdoing to get some extra cash. Soon hello know that those offences that are trivial have ended up being their most sins that are notable and they are in a matter.

The story encompasses the hero’s conversion from a student to some criminal. The story is dark and gritty and not a case for those audiences viewing it. However, the storyline is compelling, and you also feel the hero’s plight. There is something about his struggle.