Extracurricular Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Everything Latest Update!!

- Advertisement -

The trend in the world today, for drama, is high. They have attracted attention due to style, their style, and culture, all over the world. Korean Dramas stream with subtitles on multiple online platforms in various languages. That is one reason for the immense popularity.

One such play has made its way to the mainstream in recent times. Extracurricular is a crime genre teenage drama. The story is based on a boy who turns to crimes for money.

It’s a series that is new. However, it has managed to garner a substantial fan following. Are fans excited about the series’ future? Are you one of those fans? Can you seek answers for what could be your K- Drama? Well, let’s dive in and find out!

Plot: Extracurricular Season 2

The series’ protagonist is a boy called Jisoo, who has a low-income household. He looks at his parents’ predicament and promises to do better than them. He dreams of studying in a school that is fantastic and getting a job. Due to the lack of cash in his loved ones, Jisoo comprehends that the dreams might be far fetched. Jisoo then embarks on a trip to get money which faces infringement and entrapment and leads him to the doorsteps of crime.

The story encompasses our hero’s conversion. The story is dark and gritty rather than a case for the audiences viewing it. But the plot is compelling, and you also feel that the plight of the protagonist. There is something very relatable about his battle.

Cast: Extracurricular Season 2

Park Hyuk Kwon as Cho Jin Woo

Charm Da Bi as TBA

Park Joo Hyun as Bae Gyu Ri

Nam Yoon Soo as Gi Tae

Kim Dong Hee as Oh Ji Soo

Choi Min Soo as Lee Wang Chul

Jung Da Bin as Seo Min-Hee

Kim Yeo Jin as Lee Hae Kyung

I am Ki Hong as Dae Yeol

The cast list is filled with fresh faces and talent that was unbelievable. The newness of these celebrities allows them to establish dominion. Being vulnerable, and young was very much required in this series. The cast captures it.

Release Date: Extracurricular Season 2

The series is a Netflix production. April 2020, the first season premiered on Netflix on 29th. Since Netflix is one of the most popular online streaming solutions, the series quickly gained many fans who have been left wanting more. But, Netflix is yet to determine not or whether the series would have multiple seasons.