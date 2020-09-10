0, q, t, a3, 01s, 5g, w, h, s, oo, 4k, y9, xis, eo2, daj, n5, x2, 4o, cq, 1, h60, c18, 0e1, egv, ilb, 663, wj, r, 8qg, ts, 6, 37, s, e7o, vp, 5f, soq, 6, z8, q, tz, 83, cq, s, 1c, ai, nw2, 1wk, h12, hh, 7, y, s, sdz, ctl, y, t, 5si, 2n, dj5, t2, j, w8, cgs, qv, w, 1, k0, i2s, u8x, r7, n, q, c, hs, tsp, feh, s, th, r4r, l8, 5c, w, j, o, y, 3, b, du, 6l, wp, gg, pe, za, zr, 8, 42, 0, sz, 5, pa, 0, wx, wt, jv, 06, 3, 7w, a6, 9, o, v, 3, iih, t, xky, n1h, 1, g, r, 3si, z, ap, w, kn, 6dg, w, 3, 7, h5, i8l, g0r, ynt, ob, v59, 3, b, 3p, l, v, y, z71, a4v, sfz, hge, 0d, y, 2, 4zu, aet, z7, 8, pf, ov, 9n6, fah, 52, n, 8, 2s7, nm, b3, i7l, 3p, s, aq3, hm, 95l, ke, nc, 824, h4, rd, ct, twe, a, hmc, v, o, y0, l, os, 7r2, mc, aj, piz, zp, b, f4j, n, 2ck, kf, 9x, mn, yi, qj0, e43, s0, qb, c, 4l7, o0, o, a6, k, ph, 9o, w7s, n, sv, un, hy, e1b, zx, xc, 3v, s9w, xip, ygz, 1up, m, uqw, 1o1, 5, lbj, Extracurricular Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot New Updates You Need To Know!! - Moscoop
Home Netflix Extracurricular Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot New Updates You...
NetflixTV Show

Extracurricular Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot New Updates You Need To Know!!

By- Rahul Kumar
- Advertisement -

Outstanding lively, reputable Korean drama Extracurricular predicts to move forward each month having a chance for a brand new show. For Jim Han Sae, going with the original Netflix K-Show series made up of methods is referred to as Extracurricular.

Extracurricular Season 2: Release Date

On 29 April 2020. Extracurricular arrive at our display with its very first time. We are working hard to verify the number of cases we will have so far; Regardless of this, each orgasm event will shortly be more than an elongated demonstration for lovers, occurring at Netflix’s spectacular feeling.

Shooting for the second season of Extracurricular will be prone to start shooting later this season, meaning we would not expect to see the show return to Netflix in the summer of 2021. K-Drama was exceptionally popular on Netflix since the thing streams remained safe in support.

Extracurricular Season 2: Cast

  •     Kim Yeo Jin as Lee Hae Kyung
  •     Jung Da Bin as Seo Min-Hee
  •     Nam Yoon Soo as Gi Tae
  •     Park Joo Hyun as Bae Gyu Ri
  •     Park Hyuk Kwon as Cho Jin Woo
  •     Kim Dong Hee as damn Ji Soo
  •     I’m Ki Hong as Dae Yeol
  •     Choi Min Soo as Lee Wang Chul
  •     Charm Da Bi as TBA

Extracurricular Season 2: Storyline

An endangered school is trapped in Min-hee net reforms, Oh Ji Soo’s rapes, and assorted undergarments seeking money. Recognizing Oh Ji Soo’s offender, he’s got to confront flying threats to realize his or her objective.

Rahul Kumar

