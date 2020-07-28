Home TV Show Extraction 2; introduction; interesting plot lines; conclusion;
By- A.JOVITTA

This film is one of the best movies and was directed by Sam Hargrave. There were two editors for this marvelous film, namely peter B. Ellis, Ruthie Aslan. This film is one of the beautiful full movies, and people loved this film very much.

Extraction 2; interesting plot lines;

There was a famous robber in the city, the robber’s son is so sinful, and the robber is renowned for selling illegal drugs in town. After some days, the boy returned to his home, and he was terrified to see the police team members and the team kidnapped the boy ovi. On the other hand, Ovi’s protector decided to meet Levi’s sofa’s father in jail. He asked him to pay his debts. In the same prison, ovi Mahajan suggested saju to save his own son in this situation. Ovi’s father arranged a wrong gang member to save his son in Bangladesh. Another character emerges in this story named rake, he saved ovi from the terrorist gang, and he decided to leave the place. Also, he shifted over to another location. Ovi’s father paid more to save his son. Saju decided to kidnap ovi gain from rake’s team, and also saju killed some of the team members from the rake. Several groups decided to catch the boy ovi, and they also made security in every traffic place.

Extraction 2; conclusion;

The team members send helicopters to save ovi from rake’s team, and the team of rake knows that they will not be paid for saving rake. Even though there is no gain for saving ovi, rake revealed that his son’s resemblance was the same as that of his son.

And the story continues criminally. Every scene is about saving ovi from hard struggles. I am sure the end of the story will be in the second part of the film as there was no conclusion in the first part. Yet, we have to wait for some more time to get official plot lines for this series. Stay tuned for more updates.

A.JOVITTA

