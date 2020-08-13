Excited for the Demon Slayer?

- Advertisement -

One of the most-hyped and grossing Animes of all time, Kimetsu No Yaiba (Demon Slayer), is set to come back with a blast. The first season got such overwhelming views and positive reviews that the directors were already planning for season two. The story revolves around a boy Tanjiro Kamado, who loses his family to a demon, devoured them, and killed everyone in his family in a gruesome manner. Only his sister, Nezuko Kamado, survived, but she has turned into a demon herself. And Tanjiro sets out to find a cure.



Release Date

This Japanese-theme based anime was released on 6th April 2019, Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, in the release of season one, it bagged a lot of awards and loads of love. And it was thus decided that a film will premiere for the plot to advance further. But to our dismay, the world health seems to be in chaos because of COVID. Anyways, it is now confirmed that a movie of the arc of Demon Slayer will be released on 26th October 2020. It’ll then continue after the 26th episodes of season one. Fans are already posting memes and possible themes about it.

CAST of Demon Slayer

Our young, kind-hearted intelligent boy, Tanjiro Kamado, will be played by Natsuki Hanae, and the cute-little devil, Nezuko Kamado (a total Waifu material) is going to be voiced by Akari Kitō. The cowardly boy who slays Demon while asleep (Zenitsu Agatsuma) is going to be expressed by Hiro Shimono (he’s fascinated with Nezuko-chan). Yosuke Hasibira (a guy, who’s prettier than most women) was brought up by pigs, so he wears a pig mask, but behind that, he’s beautiful but a real loudmouth. He’s gonna be played by Yoshitsuga Matsuoka. Other principal casts are Giyu Tomioka by Takahiro Samurai, Kamai Tsuyuri (another Waifu material) by Reina Ueda. She’s gonna end up with Tanjiro, I believe.

PLOT

Up until now, Tanjiro has joined the Demon Slayer Corps and is determined to find a cure. After killing many demons, he learns about Muzan Kibutsuji, who’s behind this bloodshed and his family’s death.

Proceed with caution (because I’ll throw a lot of spoilers here!)

Now, he even has earned respect from the Hashers. And while on the Infinite Train infiltrated by Demons, they accompanied Kyōjurō Rengoku, the flame Nashira. On the way, they are attacked by a lower moon, but suddenly Akaza of the upper moon shows up, and in the battle, Kyōjurō is killed. So the Demon Train’s main event line would revolve around the scheming of Demons and the fight on the train. And the lower moon’s power is to capture and numb people in their dreams (Even the Hashiras) while they’re asleep.

(Don’t hate me if I tell you that Nezuko gets cured, Tanjiro becomes a demon, and most of the Hahira dies in the battle with Muzan).