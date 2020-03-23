‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Treat it but I think that it’s best viewed

- Advertisement -

Things are getting weird. Kansas City is beginning to feel like a ghost town and also the President of the United States has declared a national emergency in response to COVID-19. Since they have all been canceled currently, there’s no sports, plays, comic-cons, concerts, or films. This is what this week has been like. It is probably going to get weirder. A quarantine might be looming.

So it seems backward of me to offer you a bit of opinion: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

Well, based on Josh Thomas. Thomas is the creator, writer, and star of Freeform’s What is Gonna Be Ok, a family comedy that explores death, grief, autism, and permission in just its first year.

The term”everything’s going to be fine” is a saying that might come off as a bit patronizing. But, I find it to be one of the very nuanced and psychological bits of language anyone could say to me. This phrase is my dead puppy of cinema and television — one utterance of the simple line and I will be sobbing into next week, although I won’t be got by the departure of a character. Here’s why: it is meant to be reassuring, yes, but it’s also aware of how things aren’t quite right just yet. Of course, the part comes — when the time of okayness arrives, the wondering and waiting.

The name of Thomas’ show is not a sign of happy days to come. Instead, it’s a promise of an unspecified period of items not being ok. Nevertheless, life goes on, even when reality gets flipped on its head.

For Nicholas (Thomas) and his two high school-aged half-sisters Matlida (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press), their fact upends with their father’s sudden death. Nevertheless, they still find ways to assist each other through life’s more mundane moments. It’s a perfect example of how to mix the parts of life with the great ones since they often go hand in hand.

You’ll see exactly what I mean right off the bat — in”Seven-Spotted Ladybug,” the show’s pilot episode, Nicholas, Matilda, and Genevieve attend their father’s funeral in a limousine that is decked out with champagne and strobe lights and end the day with a dance number, while they ruin every well-intentioned aroma of despair blossoms.

This conclusion is only just the start though, and What is Gonna Be Okay is mindful of how complicated people could be. The remaining part of the season follows Nicholas because he deals with sudden adulthood and being accountable for his sisters even as he begins a new relationship with Alex (Adam Faison), a soon-to-be dentist still living at his parent’s house. While Matilda — who’s autistic — figures outside the world of high school you will find some teenage angsty poetry.

With the season finale having just aired this past Thursday the series was airing on Freeform since January. Together with the world in a little bit of chaos right now, there is no greater time to see Thomas’ wonderful world of people just trying to make it through together, where everyone cares about everyone, even the many-legged monsters Nicholas keeps around the house (he is an entomologist). Treat it but I think that it’s best viewed as a reminder if things aren’t okay at this time that it is okay.

Then, once you’re finished with all ten episodes (no word on another season yet), be sure to check out Josh Thomas’ other series Please enjoy Me, also flowing on Hulu. It has got the same wholesome way of life’s most difficult topics and it’s most mundane ones since What is Gonna Be Okay. There are also lots of impromptu dance numbers across both shows.

They’re certainly not intended to cure every anxiety you have about the current state of affairs in our world today, but what is so fantastic about both Please Enjoy Me and What is Gonna Be Ok is the way the show treats anger, anxiety, depression, grief, and schizophrenia; every feeling is legitimate, and it is certainly okay to express them.